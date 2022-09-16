JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event Friday in Jacksonville will acknowledge National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Nearly 82,000 Americans are still missing from previous wars, 39 from North Carolina. In Jacksonville, 58,000 names line the glass walls surrounding the fountain at Lejeune Memorial Gardens where the ceremony takes place every year. Of those names, at least 1,600 are still missing in action.

“We’ve got to remember, that’s the main thing is we can’t forget those who were paying the ultimate sacrifice. We just can’t forget them,” said President of Rolling Thunder, Inc. Chapter 5 NC, Paul Levesque.

The event is hosted every year by Rolling Thunder NC Chapter 5.

“We’ve been doing it since 2013, to recognize those who were held as POWs, and those who never made it back home, are unaccounted for either they’re killed in action, or they’re still missing in action,” said Levesque.

The organization advocates for the families of those service members.

“We can go to a cemetery and visit a grave. But these families that have the ones that are still missing don’t have any place to go to visit a grave. There’s no closure,” said Levesque.

One local veteran said he makes it a point to attend the ceremony every year and pay his respects.

“I think that brings a whole community together in mass to honor and respect those that are still missing and former POWs,” said SgtMaj USMC (Ret) Paul Siverson.

The event will feature a missing man table ceremony and the walk of the wall with the flame of freedom. Families of the POWs and MIAs will also be present.

“We tried to do this for every missing man event that we have recognition for those. The main thing is to not forget, and to educate the public that there are so many that are still missing,” said Levesque.