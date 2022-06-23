WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Assistance is on the way.

On July 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an event called Duplin County Stand Down 2022. This event will be assisting veterans by offering Employment Services, Medical Screening, Housing Referrals, VA Benefits, Food, Toiletries, Barber Services, Clothing and Legal Services.

While the event title is based in Duplin County, the event will also be serving Wayne, Lenoir, Pender and Onslow counties.

The event will be held at Campbell Center located at 513 SE Railroad Street in Wallace.

Veterans will need to bring proof of status. For more contact information call Zachary Brown at 919-731-7950 and Dr. Deniece Cole at 919-738-2006.