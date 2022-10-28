JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station helped troops celebrate life during Red Ribbon Week.

Servicemembers dressed as ghouls, ghosts and goblins kicked off the day with a spooky 5K on Camp Gieger, and it was all for a good reason.

“They have their Monster Dash 5K. And then we also have a resource fair that has a lot of behavioral health resources and substance abuse resources to help them learn important skills,” said Community Counseling Program Branch Manager, Margaret Benjamin.

The 5k Monster Dash and Sober October event were put on by the Community Counseling and Substance Abuse Programs on base.

“This is a great collaborative event where we bring a lot of different resources on and off base, to provide information in an interactive and engaging way that gives the Marines the tools that they need to stay focused and do what they need to do,” said Substance Abuse Program Director for Camp Lejeune and New River, Eric Coffman.

Some of those tools included painting, counseling and even some yoga to help teach them about grounding. But most importantly, they had educational resources for troops to learn about suicide prevention and the healthy use of alcohol.

“We want the Marines to feel connected to their resources because we are here for them. And we want them to learn the skills that they need so that way they can have you know, total fitness and total wellness,” said Benjamin.

