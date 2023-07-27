ILION, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Following his passing, a US Marine will be honored for his service and dedication to the country.

On February 16, Ilion native Lance Corporal Sean Willey’s family was notified of his death. Since then, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been working to bring him back to his hometown. At the time of his death, it was unknown if Willey’s family was going to be able to travel to pick him up. So, the sheriff’s office quickly made arrangements to get him home as soon as they could.

The American Legion Post 532, Marine Corps League Detachment 783 and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have partnered not only get Willey home, but to honor him and his service to the country. On July 17 at 10 a.m., an honor guard and flag folding ceremony will take place. Full military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard with correspondence from his family. A eulogy will be read, as well as a personal letter that was requested to be at his funeral. A broadcast of the ceremony will be live on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for family, friends and fellow Marines who are unable to join in person.

On July 28 at 9 a.m., Willey will be escorted back to upstate NY by a motorcade made up of riders from the American Legion, Marine Corps League, Combat Veterans Association, and Patriot Guard riders. The motorcade will start in Hayesville, NC and plans to stop in each state for participants and veterans to pay their respects.

On July 29, the motorcade will be stopping at the Loves Truck Stop in Binghamton. The motorcade will be met at the NY/PA State line by the Broome County Sheriff and will be escorted to the truck stop. From there, they will be joined by the Chenango County Sheriff, the Otsego County Sheriff, and more. The motorcade’s expected arrival time is 3:15 p.m.

Willey’s arrival in Ilion is expected at 6:30 p.m. on July 29. There, he will be welcomed by an official honor guard and funeral detail made up of US Marines. They will receive Willey from the motorcade in order to give him proper military honors, including the presentation of a folded flag to his family. Veteran organizations in the area have been involved in planning his reception. Family and friends will be in attendance to welcome him home.

All travel expenses have been paid by local Clay County veterans and donations. A custom crematory vault bearing the Marine Corps Seal was crafted and donated by a member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 783 in Blairsville, GA. Nine Line Apparel and Fight the War Within Foundation (FTWW) have partnered to assist with paying Wiley’s funeral expenses. Additionally, a commemorative shirt has also been designed by FTWW in honor of his service and dedication to helping others. A regulation footlocker was also crafted for Wiley’s personal property to be given to his son.

Visit the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for more information on the livestream.