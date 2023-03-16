JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejune honored Women’s History Month with a special event on Thursday.

A new female Marine walk-through history event featured a uniform display from 1943 to the present day. Enlisted and veteran Marines are available for a panel event where they detail their struggles and accomplishments throughout the years. A movie with clips from the very first female recruitment during World War II was shown.

“It’s a wonderful time, and a great opportunity for women of all ranks in the Marine Corps for some of our civilian leaders to sit down and talk to each other, see where we started, where we are, and where we’re going,” said U.S. Marines Retired Sgt. Maj. Yolanda Mayo.

Organizers said they are grateful for everyone who attended and participated in the event, and the support from their male Marines as well.