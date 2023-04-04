RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — U.S. and North Carolina flags will be lowered at half-staff through sunset Thursday to pay respects to the West Carteret High School graduate killed last week in a military crash in Kentucky.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the lowering in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua ‘Caleb’ Gore, who was among nine soldiers who died during a military training exercise on March 29 in Kentucky. Gore was a native of Morehead City and a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School. Gore’s father is also currently a pastor in Wayne County.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said Thursday that the crash took place on the night of March 29 in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.