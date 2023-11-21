MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Capt. Jeff Dial, a former resident of Greenville, is serving at Navy Reserves Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command Portsmouth, Virginia.

Dial, who lived and worked in Greenville for the last 22 years, joined the Navy 26 years ago. Additionally, Dial graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1997 with a Master’s of Public Health.



“Upon completing graduate school in 1997, I wanted to find the best healthcare institution or system to develop my healthcare acumen, as well as my leadership skills,” said Dial. “The U.S. Navy was the obvious choice.”

