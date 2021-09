RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCT) — Fort Bragg officials said Tuesday a military member was killed in a traffic crash in neighboring Hoke County.

Officials said the person who was killed, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was a paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. He died in a single-vehicle crash in Raeford on Monday.

The incident is currently under investigation.