Fort Bragg troops hold memorial service for paratrooper who died in training jump

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of the 82nd Airborne Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team gathered for a memorial service at Fort Bragg Tuesday in honor of Spc. Abigail Jenks.

Jenks, 20, was killed during a training jump at Fort Bragg last month.

Mary Jenks drove from New York to attend her daughter’s ceremony.

“I’m very thankful for the Army for how supportive they’ve been to us, and how much they are honoring her and who she was as a person and as a soldier,” Jenks said.

Abby Jenks’ peers remember her as a confident, outgoing, kind and witty paratrooper who everyone loved being around.

“Immediately upon her arrival, the systems in place seemed to work better overnight,” one of her leaders said during the service. “I noticed not only the team accomplishing more, but morale improved everywhere.”

Jenks was known for being a talented artist, even tattooing people, and drawing a Warhammer symbol that is displayed throughout her unit.

Mary Jenks says her daughter accomplished anything she set her mind to.

“Abby had so much positivity and motivation that she just kept trying and trying and trying until she did it,” Mary Jenks said.

Abby Jenks loved talking with her coworkers about animals and her fiancé.

Even during several miscarriages, they recalled how she remained a positive person and encouraged others with this quote: “Every day may not be a good day, but there is something good in every day.”

“I feel like she had a good balance in life,” Mary Jenks said. “She had a good balance physically, mentally and spiritually.”

This Memorial Day Weekend runners with the group Flags 4 Fallen will be running with a flag in honor of Abby Jenks.