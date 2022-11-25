CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A tradition just in time for Christmas will return on Dec. 2 for military members in the Onslow County area.

Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River will partner again with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx to distribute free Christmas trees to active duty service members and their families. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Paradise Point Golf Course parking lot aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8-10 a.m. for active duty service members and their families (E-5 and below). After 10 a.m., trees will be available to anyone with a valid DoD ID.

People are asked to not line up before 6:30 a.m. No trees will be reserved and the giveaway is limited to one tree per person with a valid ID. There will be no walk-ups.

Christmas Spirit Foundation has worked with FedEx to deliver real Christmas trees to military families across the United States for the past 17 years. Officials estimate they will deliver 15,300 trees to 79 total locations.

For more information about the Christmas Spirit Foundation and the Trees for Troops program, click here.