JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lietunant Gen Robert Hedlund, II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, will give the annual Freedom Address during the annual Freedom Fountain Observance this Friday.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville. The public is encouraged to attend. It’s the first public ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee and the City of Jacksonville, it will feature the annual Freedom Address, the presentation of the colors by the Northside High School AFJJROTC and a performance by the White Oak High School Choir.

The fountain was built in 2012 mainly with private funds. It was dedicated to all those who pass through Onslow County in service to their country. The new fountain replaces the one that had been put in place to mark the beginning of Freedom in 1998 and is located at the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and New Bridge Street.

Another part of the observance will be the renewal of the fountain by blending water from all around Onslow County into the fountain.