JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — All active duty, former military, veterans, and their families are invited to a Veteran’s Day Event called “Back Together” on Saturday, November 12 from noon-2 pm at 2460 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

After two years, River of Life Church is proud to host this free event that will include live music and entertainment, free food, a kids carnival and petting zoo, axe throwing, games, face painting and more.

“We are so excited to bring back our annual event to honor veterans, former, and active duty military, and their families. Giving back to the military is our way of life here in Onslow County and at River of Life Church. We are humbled and honored to be able to to do this for our community, and hope that every person who can attend, will attend,” said Pastor Chris Phillips, senior pastor at River of Life Church.

There will be special presentations and activities all day on November 12. To learn more about this event, please go to www.rolchurch.com/veterans.