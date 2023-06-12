KINGS BAY, Ga. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend, a native of Goldsboro, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Behrend, a 2011 Rosewood High School graduate, joined the Navy six years ago.

“I really needed a sense of direction,” said Behrend. “At the time, I needed to make a change in my life. I joined the Navy at 24 after working many part-time jobs.”

Skills and values similar to those found in Goldsboro are important to succeed in the military.

“Sometimes in a small town you don’t realize that you’re stuck until you venture out,” said Behrend. I joined the Navy and then moved to San Diego and Georgia. It’s nice to go back home from time-to-time but I am glad that I saw new places.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Behrend is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Having the ability to control the waterways is crucial,” said Behrend. “I saw it firsthand on my deployment in 2019. Having power on seas is truly important.”

As Behrend and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of pride,” said Behrend. “I recently attended Fleet Week Port Everglades in Florida, and you get to see how the community views and values you. Serving really gives me a sense of pride that you don’t get to experience in other jobs. It’s definitely not normal for a typical civilian. Even here in Kings Bay where people are used to being around the military, they’re really appreciative of what we do and are always willing to thank us for our service.”

Behrend is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“My mom and dad, Douglas and Barbara, both served and retired from the Air Force,” said Behrend. “They’ve always been supportive of me and my decisions. I was the Wayne County wrestler of the year in 2010 and 2011, and I owe a lot of that to the lessons I learned from my dad. My mom has been the person I can laugh and joke with the most. She beat cancer in 2011 and from standing by her during that hardship, I can truly say that I grew as a person.”

Behrend offered some words of advice for those who may be thinking of the Navy as a career.

“Absolutely join the Navy,” added Behrend. “Even just one tour, it will change you as a person for the better. Maybe you’ll decide to make it a career, like me.”