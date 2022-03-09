RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper shared a list of state government support resources for military service members and their families as military personnel based in North Carolina are deployed due to Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine.

“At a time of global conflict between tyranny and democracy we are reminded yet again of the critical importance of our troops and their families,” said Governor Cooper. “We as North Carolinians express our deep gratitude not only in our words but also our actions and these resources can help service members and their families as they carry out our nation’s mission.”

Active-duty members of the military and their families may access various state support resources, including those listed below:

Tax Assistance

The State of North Carolina offers tax assistance to soldiers and other service members who deploy overseas to combat zones. The assistance includes an extension of deadlines to file and considerations for combat zone pay.

For more information, click HERE.

License Renewals and Duplicates

In addition to online services provided by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Military Internet Unit at the NC DMV offers mail-in services for license renewals and Full Provisional Level III upgrades for service members and dependents who are not eligible to use the online service to complete their transaction. The mail-in process is started by the service member and/or dependent accessing, completing and returning the applicable forms with payment via the mail. DMV will waive lapse of insurance fees if provided a copy of deployment paperwork. DMV will also add endorsements to driver licenses (motorcycle, etc.) by mail for service members and dependents.

For more information, click HERE.

Rental and Leasing Resources

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and the North Carolina Servicemembers Civil Relief Act provide protections for service members and their families, including protections related to rental and leasing agreements. Service members and their families may be eligible to terminate leases early or be protected from eviction when a deployment or change of duty occurs.

For more information, click HERE.

Job Training and Job Placement Assistance

NCWorks is a one-stop online resource for job seekers and employers in North Carolina. Job seekers can search for jobs, create resumes and find education and training opportunities. Employers can find candidates, post jobs and search labor market information. The NCWorks website has a Veterans Portal specifically designed for military members, veterans and family members. NCWorks has 80 Career Centers that include regular staff and jobs for Veterans State Grant (JVSG) staff and all the job training and job placement assistance that NCWorks provides to service members and their families.

For more information, click HERE.

NC4ME Hiring Resources

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs and the North Carolina Department of Commerce conduct regular North Carolina for Military Employment (NC4ME) hiring events for military members, veterans and spouses. Hiring events have led to almost 50% of participants receiving offers or second interviews (compared to 2% for normal job fairs). The next hiring event is the ‘One Carolina Military Hiring Event’ in partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Lowe’s. The event will take place on April 1 in Charlotte.

For more information, click HERE.

Identity Protection Resources

Serving in the military can make it harder to monitor credit and financial information, making service members an easier target for ID theft. If you are being deployed, consider placing an active duty alert on your credit reports and get a security freeze on your credit.

For more information, click HERE.

Behavioral Health Services

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services through the Division of Mental Health provides funding to support the delivery of behavioral health services offered through the four NCServes coordinating networks across the state. These networks coordinate assistance to service members, families and veterans.

For more information, click HERE.

NC Pre-K

Children of active duty members of the Armed Forces of the United States, including the North Carolina National Guard, who meet the age eligibility requirements are eligible for NC Pre-K without being subject to income requirements applied to other families and may apply to their local program.

For more information, click HERE.

Resources to Protect from Scams

Some scam artists create scams directly targeted at members of the military and their families. Being aware of these types of scam tactics can help you identify them and avoid becoming a victim of a scam.

For more information, click HERE.

Discounts on State Attractions

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources provides reduced ticket prices, free admission and special events to military service members and their families at state attractions including the North Carolina Museum of Art, the North Carolina Symphony, State Historic Sites and the North Carolina Zoo.

For more information, click HERE.

North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs provides support and services to military members, veterans and their families and focuses on protecting North Carolina’s military installations.

To contact the DMVA, click HERE.

Additional Resources for Service Members and Families

The NC Department of Public Safety and North Carolina National Guard provides several programs to soldiers, airmen and their families. Many of these programs also extend to eligible Department of Defense uniformed personnel who seek assistance.

The Yellow Ribbon Program

The Yellow Ribbon Program educates service members and their families on benefits and programs, and the program helps coordinate and synchronize resources during a deployment cycle.

Family Programs Assistance Centers

Family Programs Assistance Centers are in 16 locations across the state. These resources are regionally located to provide support services within the soldiers’ and airmen’s communities, and coordinate with community assistance and inter-agency assistance programs such as Red Cross, Veterans Affairs and Employment Support to the Guard and Reserve.

ID Card Facilities

ID card facilities are located in Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro and Asheville. These facilities assist family members with ID Cards or benefit information.

Chaplain Services Strong Bonds Program

The Strong Bonds Program helps service members and family members form closer, stronger and more resilient relationships.

Legal Assistance Team

The Legal Assistance Team provides free legal services for families such as tax preparation, wills, estate counseling and separation.

Integrated Behavioral Health Team

The Integrated Behavioral Health Team provides 24-hour support for all service members and their family members, with a focus on preventing suicide and boosting resiliency.

Pay and Personnel Support Teams

These teams provide all deployed units and families with a representative at their home unit to assist families of deployed service members as well as to address any pay, promotion or administrative concerns.

For more information, contact LTC David Walliser, Director of Soldier Support Services at 910-986-1553.

Additionally, state government provides the following resources, protections and hiring preferences to employees or applicants who are military service members:

Employee Assistance Program

The State of North Carolina Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a state-sponsored benefit program that offers confidential support and resources to address personal, medical or work-related challenges and concerns. EAP services are available to state employees as well as their dependents. To contact NC Employee Assistance Program, call 888-298-3907 or 704-717-5295.

For more information, click HERE.

Veteran’s Preference

State law requires that employment preference be given for having served in the Armed Forces of the United States on active duty during periods of war or any other campaign, expedition or engagement for which a campaign badge or medal is authorized by the United States Department of Defense.

For more information, click HERE.

Military Leave and Anti-Discrimination Policy

The state’s Equal Employment Opportunity law protects members of the Armed Forces and National Guard from discrimination. Leave is granted to employees of the state for periods of service in the uniformed services.

An employee who resigned from state employment or who was granted leave without pay to serve in the armed services will be reinstated to the same position or one of like status, seniority and pay.

For more information, click HERE.

Family and Medical Leave Act Eligibility for Families

The federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) entitles eligible employees to take up to 12 workweeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in a 12-month period for a “qualifying exigency” arising out of the foreign deployment of the employee’s spouse, child or parent. FMLA leave for this purpose is called qualifying exigency leave.

For more information, click HERE.

Equal Employment Opportunity Policy — Members of the National Guard and Veterans

The State of North Carolina provides equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination, harassment or retaliation against (among others) members of the National Guard or on the basis of veteran status.

For more information, click HERE.