Group makes final preparations for Field of Flags event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of the service and sacrifice of veterans in the United States, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886 spent Friday setting up their Field of Flags.

This year there are 700 flags each with a name tag of someone who served and the names were provided by a loved one, fellow veteran or friend. Some name tags have gold stars, symbolizing service members who died. The flags will be lit up and displayed from now until November 11.

The Field of Flags is displayed at the Union Point Park gazebo in New Bern.

Chapter 886 member Clarence Hertzog said they have veteran names from all wars, some still living and some who died in combat. He said the reason for these flags is to memorialize the men and women who spent time protecting others, for our freedom. This is their seventh year and he wants to continue the tradition and expand each year.

“It’s a memorial for the guys that went in the service and spent their time to protect others, for our freedom. And that’s why we’re here, to support them,” said Hertzog.

Hertzog said that as a Vietnam veteran himself, it’s an honor to help set up these flags and remember other men and women who have served our country. On Veterans Day, Marines, veterans, and people of New Bern will march 22 miles to bring awareness to Veteran suicide rates.

The walk will start at 4:30 a.m. in Maysville and end around 6:30 p.m. in New Bern. If you’re interested in participating, visit the website to learn more.