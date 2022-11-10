CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy birthday on Thursday to the Marine Corps. Festivities will take place at Camp Lejeune and New River to mark the 247th birthday.

First to fight.

Join us in celebrating 247 years of the @USMC. #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/5pUQk6VAPe — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 10, 2022

New River hosted a two-mile run that was scheduled to take place there at 8 a.m. At Camp Lejeune, a cake-cutting ceremony was scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. at the installation theater. That will be livestreamed on the Camp Lejeune Facebook page.

Both events are closed to the public.

The Marine Corps was formed on Nov. 10, 1775 in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern. The birthday was originally celebrated on July 11th until the year 1921, when the date changed to November 10th to commemorate the establishment of the Corps’ aid in the Revolutionary War.

Here’s some facts about the Marine Corps: