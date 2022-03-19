FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg may be getting a new name.

The North Carolina military installation, along with eight other bases in the United States, are subject to a rename under The Naming Commission due to their commemoration of the Confederacy, a news release said Thursday.

The commission has until Oct. 1 to submit a name-change proposal to the House Armed Services Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee in response to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Fort Bragg was named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg.

Some of the new name suggestions include Dwight Eisenhower, Harriet Tubman and Colin Powell.

Along with Fort Bragg, Fort Hood (Texas), Fort Rucker (Alabama), Fort Polk (Louisiana), Fort Benning and Fort Gordon (Georgia) and Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett (Virginia) are all in danger of being renamed.

The Naming Commission said it visited the nine institutions last year to sit down with military commanders and leaders “to gain feedback on their process, preferences for new names and an understanding of local sensitivities.”

“It’s important that the names we recommend for these installations appropriately reflect the courage, values and sacrifices of our diverse military men and women,” retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard said, the chair of The Naming Commission. “We also are considering the local and regional significance of names and their potential to inspire and motivate our service members.”

The Naming Commission said it received more than 34,000 submissions for new names and has since narrowed it down to less than 100.

The news release did not say when a new name would need to be officially be chosen following the Oct. 1 submission.

You can see ever name under consideration here.