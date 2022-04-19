MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — The Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River Transition Assistance Program and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Hiring Our Heroes will host a career summit this Thursday at Marston Pavilion aboard MCB Camp Lejeune, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The career summit is a specialized event designed to educate, inspire and connect service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers with military-ready employers. All authorized patrons with base access are invited to attend.

Employers will be prepared to interview and hire potential employees. Companies participating in the event range from America’s largest employers to many smaller companies from across the region. The event will include workshops ranging from career planning to digital networking sites such as LinkedIn to resume writing and interviewing. The day will conclude with a career fair.

The Hiring Our Heroes career summit will help service members preparing to leave the military, and those who expect to stay in the military, to make connections and understand the opportunities that exist for them and their families.

Service members, veterans and military spouses should pre-register for the career summit at https://hiringourheroes.org/events. For more information, visit https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/events.