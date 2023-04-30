Editor’s note: Some of the largest military bases in the country are right here in Eastern North Carolina. WNCT’s Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan cover several of them: Camp Lejeune, New River and Cherry Point. They are highlighting the service men and women for their dedication to our country during the month of April with stories about some of the military members who stand out.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From towing an aircraft to fixing a blade on an osprey, there’s never a dull day at work for Lance Corporal Henry Lopez as an aviation mechanic.

“It’s very challenging. Sometimes,” Lopez said. “There’s a lot of problems that come with the aircraft. But it’s always a good learning experience to better yourself and learning how to solve those problems.”

Before he heads out to work on the flight line, he has to put on all of his equipment and gear.

“Most of the time we’re troubleshooting planes go out on flights,” Lopez said. “So they need someone out there to work on the plane or fix a small issue. flight lines usually out there.”

Lance Cpl. Henry Lopez (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Lopez has been in the military for two years.

“I like to move around and try new experiences,” he said. “That’s honestly the reason why I joined the Marine Corps was because I was ready to experience something new.”

He helps ensure these Ospreys keep flying, and he enjoys doing that alongside his fellow Marines.

“I really enjoy about it is that I’m able to fix the aircraft that my buddies fly on and make sure it’s good for them to fly,” Lopez said. “My favorite part about coming to work every day is that I’m able to experience this with my friends in the shop not more like more like family feels like a family in there all the time.”

As he gets ready to deploy for the first time, he’s grateful for all that he’s got to experience so far in Eastern North Carolina.

“There’s a lot of good people out here,” Lopez said. “I mean, court brings a lot of people from everywhere around. And it’s good to have like new experiences with people like you’ve never met. You probably never would have if it wasn’t for the Marine Corps.”