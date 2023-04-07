Editor’s note: Some of the largest military bases in the country are right here in Eastern North Carolina. WNCT’s Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan cover several of them: Camp Lejeune, New River and Cherry Point. They are highlighting the service men and women for their dedication to our country during the month of April with stories about some of the military members who stand out.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Cpl. Liam Sullivan joined the Marines three years ago, looking up to his peers and higher-ups. Now, he is a section leader in the combined anti-armor team at Camp Lejeune.

“I decided to join the Marine Corps because my dad was a Marine. And I always just admired like his professionalism and like his ability to lead,” said Sullivan, who serves with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (1/8) 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV).

“Some things that we’d like to do is we’ll do training on the machine guns that we employ. “It’s muscle memory. So that way when you’re doing it under stress, or in, you know, in the event, it’s a real scenario, and you’re doing it under fire, you can still do it”

Sullivan was deployed to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, visiting numerous countries and assisting in the evacuation of Afghanistan.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before … just the sheer amount and vast amount of people who are trying to leave and we’re in the Taliban were at their footsteps,” Sullivan said.

He is now taking his training to mentor others on how to respond in a crisis.

“It did fall on me a lot, you know, to make those decisions, to take charge at a gate or to take charge in a defensive position. Because of their mentorship, I was able to do that,” Sullivan said.

The Marines he trains say he goes the extra mile to give advice in and out of work. Sullivan hopes they will one day follow in his footsteps.

“That’s the nature of the Marine Corps is that the guys who take your spot are better than you ever were,” Sullivan said. “Like my dad, just doing my best to embody the qualities that he instilled in me. That certainly helped me bring my guys up.”