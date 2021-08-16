Hope for the Warriors 12th annual Celebrity Invitational golf event held in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. — World Series champion and Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench was joined by other celebrities on Monday as part of two big events in the area Sunday and Monday.

Hope For The Warriors presented its Summer Soirée Sunday and its 12th Annual Hope For The Warriors Celebrity Invitational, held Monday, at River Landing Country Club in Wallace, N.C. Sunday’s Soirée featured a performance by musician Lee Greenwood, who sang “God Bless the U.S.A.”

According to Hope for the Warriors, the Summer Soirée honored members of the nation’s armed forces and their families with the Vigiano Hope & Courage Awards. It’s named in honor of the Vigiano family, who lost both of their sons in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The 12th Annual Hope For The Warriors Celebrity Invitational golf tournament focused on building a deeper understanding and appreciation between the military and civilian communities by playing host to local military and civilian community members and celebrities while raising funds for Hope For The Warriors.

Service members and veterans were teamed with celebrities, flag officers and Hope For The Warriors’ supporters with nearly 200 golfers. Play began Monday morning.

Hope For The Warriors is a national military nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services. With the continued support of the Murphy family and the River Landing community, the Hope For The Warriors Celebrity Invitational has raised over $1.5 million since 2010.

The Jacksonville Hope for the Warriors is located at 3215 Henderson Dr. in Jacksonville. You can reach them at (910) 939-4572. You can also get information on their website.