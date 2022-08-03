JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hope for the Warriors is now accepting applications for its spring 2023 scholarships.

The nationwide program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers. There are five different scholarships within the program varying from $1,500 to $2,500. The payments can be applied to any accredited university, college or trade school in the United States.

“By supporting spouses, to help them get their education and to pursue their education goals, we are giving them something that no one can ever take away from them,” said Kristy Warren, transition case mananger and military spouse & caregiver scholarship lead for Hope for the Warriors.

Hope for the Warriors has awarded scholarships to military spouses and caregivers twice a year since 2006. The application process is available through Sept. 30. Scholarships are available in the following categories:

Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree.

– awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree. New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry level classes or training.

– awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry level classes or training. Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen.

– awarded to spouses of the fallen. Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to a Master of Social Work student.

– awarded to a Master of Social Work student. Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

To receive an application to apply for the Spring 2023 semester, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and connect to services. For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.