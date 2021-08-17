Hope for the Warriors announces 15 military spouse, caregiver scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Celebrating the nonprofit and program`s 15th anniversary, Hope For The Warriors recently awarded 15 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships for higher education for the fall 2021 semester.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

For 15 years, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Scholarships vary from $1,500 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college, or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students, Restoring Hope.

Fifteen scholarships totaling $31,500 were awarded to the following for the 2021 fall semester:

Claudia Moreno of San Antonio, Texas: “Honorary” scholarship, University of the Incarnate Word

Evanna Burgwardt of Parker, Colorado: “Honorary” scholarship, Central Connecticut State University

Lindsay Smith of Andover, Maine: “Honorary” scholarship, University of Oregon

Clarissa Lopez of Fort Worth, Texas: “Restoring Hope” scholarship, Tarleton State University

Sylvia Lemus of Bellflower, California: “Restoring Hope” scholarship, USC School of Social Work

Courtnee Peterson of St. Angelo, Texas: “Restoring Hope” scholarship, Angelo State University

Chelsey Wilkinson of Camino, California: “Restoring Self” scholarship, Arizona State University

Najeia Besiso of Austin, Texas: “Restoring Self” scholarship, Southwestern University

Nicole Glaus of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania: “Restoring Self” scholarship, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

Cella Logan of Jacksonville, Florida: “Restoring Family” scholarship, Southern New Hampshire University

Marissa Collier of San Antonio, Texas: “Restoring Family” scholarship, Our Lady of the Lake University

Jiwon Lee of Anaheim, California: “Restoring Family” scholarship, Biola University

Bernadette Fox of Arden, North Carolina: “New Beginnings” scholarship, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College

Alyssa Callender of The Woodlands, Texas “New Beginnings” scholarship, Martino Center-Harvard University

Cathleen McDonald of St. Mary`s, Georgia: “New Beginnings” scholarship, College of Coastal Georgia

“The military spouse/caregiver scholarship program was one of the first programs we began when Hope For The Warriors came to life 15 years ago,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president/CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “It s amazing to think about all of the incredible spouses and caregivers who ve been impacted by this program in 15 years. We`re honored and proud to have played a small role in their educational goals.”

Since the program`s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 172 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $471,222.

The 2022 spring scholarship application is open now until Sept. 30. To receive an application to apply, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and apply for services.

