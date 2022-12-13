JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The national nonprofit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) recently granted 13 veterans wishes in its 2022 Warrior’s Wish class.

As one of the organization’s first established programs, the Warrior’s Wish program fulfills a desire for a better quality of life beyond recovery or supports a quest for life-gratifying endeavors for those who have sustained severe physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty.

For over 16 years, Hope For The Warriors has assisted veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has provided almost $2.5 million in grants, assisting with 251 wishes.

The 2022 class of Warrior’s Wish recipients include grants to expand hobbies, provide adaptive sporting and exercise equipment, much-needed family time and more:

Family trips for two veterans and their families to enjoy some quality time together, one to California and another to Jerusalem;

for two veterans and their families to enjoy some quality time together, one to California and another to Jerusalem; Patio set for an Army veteran to improve her quality of life providing her a place of solitude to enjoy a book or time with her family on her covered porch;

for an Army veteran to improve her quality of life providing her a place of solitude to enjoy a book or time with her family on her covered porch; Greenhouses for two veterans looking to garden year-round in more favorable conditions that better accommodate their medical needs while providing solace;

for two veterans looking to garden year-round in more favorable conditions that better accommodate their medical needs while providing solace; Automotive restoration tools for a Florida-based Army veteran to hone his passion for designing and building, while restoring his ‘55 Chevy;

tools for a Florida-based Army veteran to hone his passion for designing and building, while restoring his ‘55 Chevy; Adaptive Trike for an Alaska-based Air Force veteran to get out of the house and allow her the ability to exercise and fellowship with other veterans;

for an Alaska-based Air Force veteran to get out of the house and allow her the ability to exercise and fellowship with other veterans; New kitchen appliances to assist a Marine/Army veteran with enhancing his kitchen and quality of life allowing his daughter to teach him how to cook;

to assist a Marine/Army veteran with enhancing his kitchen and quality of life allowing his daughter to teach him how to cook; Tabletop gaming setup for a Colorado-based Air Force veteran to support fellow veterans through his veteran service organization and his role play hobby;

for a Colorado-based Air Force veteran to support fellow veterans through his veteran service organization and his role play hobby; Audio visual equipment for a North Carolina-based Army veteran’s home gym to continue her passion for fitness allowing her to virtually connect with and train other veterans on better health and fitness goals;

for a North Carolina-based Army veteran’s home gym to continue her passion for fitness allowing her to virtually connect with and train other veterans on better health and fitness goals; Exercise bike for a Coast Guard veteran to help her be more present and mindful of her mental health;

for a Coast Guard veteran to help her be more present and mindful of her mental health; Utility terrain vehicle for a Missouri-based Army veteran to allow her to more easily move around her farm while doing daily chores;

for a Missouri-based Army veteran to allow her to more easily move around her farm while doing daily chores; Commercial-size riding lawnmower for an Indiana-based Marine veteran allowing him to once again enjoy cutting his family’s large yard, now in comfort.

“As one of HOPE’s original programs, continuing to grant wishes for military families for over 16 years is really a gift to our staff as well,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “From expanding or making a hobby easier due to medical challenges or reconnecting families through much-needed time away or providing equipment or appliances to make everyday life easier, the Warrior’s Wish program is life-changing for all involved.”

For more information on Hope For The Warriors and Warrior’s Wish program, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 40,000 through a variety of support programs focused on health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 192 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.