WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hope For The Warriors held its Summer Soire over the weekend.

The event, hosted by World Series champion Doug Flynn and TV host John Daly was part of the 13th Annual Hope For The Warriors Celebrity Invitational, which wrapped up on Monday with a golf tournament at River Landing in Wallace.

This celebrity invitational focused on bringing together military and civilian communities. Around 200 golfers took part in Monday’s festivities.

“Our programs are really centered around mental health and mental well-being,” said Robin Kelleher, president and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “And so the money that’s being raised here funds our programs, and make sure that we’re able to offer quality resources for military families that is accessible.”

Hope For The Warriors is a national military nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

The event has raised over $1.7 million since 2010.