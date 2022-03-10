JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that could help you earn some legit money.

If you are part of a military family or veteran and need a job, mark your calendars for March 29. Hope for the Warriors is offering free employment readiness workshops. The three-part web seminars are all part of the non-profit “Warrior’s Compass” transition Program.

Some key topics that’ll be discussed include how to “Dress for Success”, resume building and networking opportunities.

“You don’t realize a lot of things until your first year out. And, you know, when you look at a lot of things that took place in the past couple years, with the pandemic, a lot of folks being laid off or furloughed, that, that changes the dynamic of things,” said Brian Papakie, program manager for career transition.

Similar workshops will be held on June 7 and September 20.

Presenters for the March workshop include Richard Deosingh from Robert Half Talent Solutions providing information about the organization and sharing “Insider tips for getting hired” and recruiting and human resources experts from Navy Federal Credit Union presenting transition tips.

The webinar and its presenters will cover topics such as resume revision, in-person, and virtual interview training, online networking, and open dialogue surrounding military to civilian skillset translation. In addition, recruiters and human resources experts will share tips regarding best practices.

“The Employment Readiness Workshops were a great addition during the onset of the pandemic,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president/CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “Many service members transitioning had never experienced a virtual work environment, and we were honored to walk them through that journey. Much like military life, the civilian job force is ever-changing, and we hope to assist service members, veterans, and military spouses through these changes.”

To register for the free March workshop, visit hopeforthewarriors.org,

The workshop will also be streamed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/HopeForTheWarriors.

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.