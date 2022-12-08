JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A company is giving out dolls to families that have a loved one deployed.

Hug a Hero is giving away over 500 dolls this holiday season. Elissa Faith Dyal, who works for Dyal Studios, which is helping make this possible, said dolls such as these helped her when she was growing up, and that she wants to spread that cheer to Onslow County.

“Anyone who has a hug a hero, they can attest how much it means to their child. So for the holiday season to have your loved one with you, even if they’re not there. That’s the goal.” said Dyal, who works in public relations and outreach for the company.

