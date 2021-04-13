II MEF Operational Logistics Exercise aboard Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Aboard Camp Lejeune Tuesday an Operational Logistics Exercise is taking place.

Dynamic Cape 21.1 is a live maritime pre-positioning offload Operational Logistics Exercise (OPLOGEX) with a subsequent Final Exercise.

It is a model-driven, script-supported, constructive event simulating the MEF’s ability to command and control in a contested environment, exercise naval integration in a combined environment, and incorporate experimental focus areas.

A part of DC 21.1, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Combat Logistics Regiment 2 are participating in an operational logistics exercise taking place across the eastern United States.

That includes Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, Wilmington, North Carolina; and Blount Island, Florida.

During OPLOGEX, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces are transporting materiel and equipment on rail and ship, conducting pier-side offload of the USNS Williams at Blount Island command, Florida.

II MEF will also maintain an element in Camp Lejeune, NC to command and control the offload while rehearsing the command’s ability to deploy, employ, and redeploy a forward element.

The OPLOGEX provides an opportunity for II MEF to develop, refine, and test portions of theater opening and force deployment processes to gain MEF-level war-fighting proficiency and readiness.

The exercise helps facilitate the rapid deploy-ability of naval expeditionary forces in support of major combat operations.

Marines and Sailors train to increase critical expeditionary capabilities and facilitate bridging the seam between operations on land and sea.