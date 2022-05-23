GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s Joy Soup Kitchen is recognizing those service members who have fallen defending our country with the “Missing Man Table.”

The table is set with a poem, folded American flag, a candle and a lemon with salt. The lemon represents the bitterness of the soldier no longer coming home and the salt represents the tears the family shed over losing that special person for our freedom.

“I educate the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day because a lot of people will thank me for my service on Memorial Day. And I explained to them that I’m still here. I didn’t pay the ultimate price. Yes, I’m a veteran. But I was afforded the freedom I have today by this tape.” said Tom Quigley, Greenville Joy Soup Kitchen manager.

The missing man table will be set up until June.