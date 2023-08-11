CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines and Sailors in Eastern North Carolina are taking part in some vital training.

It’s simply called Large-Scale Exercise 2023. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing with Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Logistics Group with Camp Lejeune were two of the many units involved. Marine Corps outlying landing field Oak Grove is being utilized as a forward arming and refueling point for this training, to aid aircraft coming from other bases.

“We have our integrating the wing as well as some of our logisticians and this advanced base constructs are reaching out and establishing advanced base ashore with both fuel and assets to provide a solid support,” said Cpt. Jason Motycka of the Marine Corps.

The exercise has six other locations throughout the state, but even more across the country, and some internationally.

“It’s very large exercise across six different combatant commands, multiple fleets, 22 time zones. So what we’re seeing here today is a very small picture of it,” said Motycka.

Each aircraft take anywhere from 10 to 25 minutes to fill, holding around 1,500 gallons each.

“On site, we’ve got around 30,000 gallons of fuel in our bladders. And then we have another 4,500 in one of our mobile refueling trucks,” said Sgt. Nicholas Casson with the Marine Corps.

It’s all done to coordinate efficiently with other areas and improve military tactics, techniques, and procedures.

“Previous conflicts where we were more established in a larger area now we’re trying to be more spread out harder to find. And it’s just kind of coming up with new ideas and seeing how we’re we’ll employ ourselves in the future.” said 1st Lt. Anthony Viteri, with the Marine Corps.

They are anticipating refueling around 30 aircraft over the span of the week.