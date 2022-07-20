UPDATE, 7:04 P.M. – According to Fort Gordon authorities, one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike has died.

Authorities say that the solider succumbed to their injuries and no name will be released at this time until the next of kin have been notified.

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Gordon officials reporting a lightning strike hitting the army post injuring several soldiers.

According to the Fort Gordon Range Control, 10 soldiers sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of the training areas.

Authorities say it happened around 11:10 A.M.

According to authorities, the Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately.

Fort Gordon officials say that the extent of injuries sustained is currently unknown.