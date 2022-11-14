SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A local car wash is giving out free car washes to veterans and active duty service members.

Kings Car Wash Express in Swansboro is hosting the event called Grace For Vets until 7 pm Monday. It was originally supposed to be Friday but got rescheduled due to the weather.

The business is giving out free top-dollar car washes and food to any service members that come.

“This is one of our first sites that is very close to a military base. My family has a lot of military in it, so does our owners. And I just think it’s very important to give back and give to the community honestly have some something fun to do.” said Matthew Powell, general manager of King’s Car Wash Express.

Powell said there’s no need to bring IDs. The business is located at 1116 West Corbett Avenue in Swansboro.