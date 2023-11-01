AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — One charity in Eastern North Carolina is encouraging those who may have too much candy to donate.

NC Support Our Troops is a public charity based in Ayden that donates various items to our military members and their families. After Halloween, they ask for anyone with unwanted candy to donate it to the troops. They also take discounted candy.

They use this candy to make their Christmas boxes for service members who are away from home.

“Can you imagine being a soldier, being out of the country for nine months, 10 months, a year, and not being able to stop and get your favorite candy bar?” said Barbara Whitehead, the director of NC Support Our Troops. “So, when a care package comes and you get to choose, a Snickers, a Reese’s Cups, which one do I eat first and which one do I save for later?”

Donations are accepted at The Free Will Baptist Cross and Crown Bookstore at 3928 Lee Street in Ayden.