JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship.

Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment.

“I remember in the early 2000s, what it was like to come home from a deployment,” said George Papastrat, co-owner of Tideline Marine. “It’s like a brotherhood you know, it’s like you’ve done your time let me welcome you home.”

Organizers said over 25 Marines and Sailors from Camp Lejeune, New River and Cherry Point joined in on the fishing trip.

“It looks like everyone had a great time,” said Papastrat. “The conditions were like that of a perfect morning for fishing, it was cold, foggy, wet and tough to fish. So that makes it more rewarding in the end.”

There were about 15 anglers who volunteered their time to make it a special day for everyone.

“I just thought what a way to give back you know because those guys sure do give,” said Ricky Kyllum with Speckle Specialist Inshore Fishing Charters. “They make a lot of sacrifices for us, this is the least we could do.”

Almost everyone got a catch, and after a few hours on the water joined together for a meal.

“It was good to meet new people,” said Lance Corporal Michael Ruiz. “To hang out with people outside of work, you know, get to know the civilian side of everybody.”

Our local service members added that they are thankful for the experience.

“It’s awesome. It’s a nice break from the fast pace of everything. So yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” said Corporal Jonathan Cannon. “I’m glad we were able to experience it.”

Those involved said they are hoping to have another event like this for the next MEU homecoming.