JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marines from Camp Lejeune partnered on Thursday with students in Onslow County to help beautify a local school.

The Chalk the Walk event took place at Clyde Erwin Elementary. Marines from Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division and students came together to celebrate the Month of the Military Child by grabbing some chalk and getting to work.

The service members joined forces with the elementary schoolers to complete the ultimate mission. Students drew their hearts out, all while getting to know their local heroes.

“Having that chance to be a voice in my community, then kind of passing along my values and my ethics not on to the children but to help them grow as people,” said local Marine Aamir Bolden.

Over 40% of Onslow County students are military children. That’s why events like this during the Month of the Military Child are important.

“Sometimes it’s scary to be a military student when your parents are going and worrying about them and our Marines being on our campus. Mentoring can help ease some of that worry,” said the principal at Clyde Erwin Elementary, Kelly Coward-Kirschner.

This was all part of a special partnership between Clyde Erwin Elementary and 2nd Marine Division. The group adopted the school back in February, and the Marines have been volunteering ever since.

“It was very special and I thank the Marines were coming down because these are some events that the children will never forget,” said Papastrat.