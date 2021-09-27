Local veteran receives Quilt of Valor during special ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Marine veteran was honored with the Quilt of Valor Monday evening. It’s an award given to veterans for their military service.

Randall Cox received the Quilt of Valor during a ceremony on Monday. He joined the Marine Corps at 17 years old and served six years, from 1972-1978. He spent 40 years in total working for the federal government, retiring at age 57.

“It’s a way of telling the vets thank you, for volunteering, putting your life on the line,” said Cox, who is also the commander of the Disabled American Veterans of Onslow County Chapter 16.

Cox’s wife, Sherrie, who is also the Auxiliary Commander of the chapter, nominated him for the Quilt of Valor. He said he feels honored to have been given this award and it made it even more special to have his friends and neighbors come to watch him receive the award.

Cox said this award signifies to him and to others who have received it that they are not forgotten and are still appreciated to this day for putting their lives on the line.