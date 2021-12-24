Local veterans come together on Christmas Eve to honor, remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans in Lenoir County on Friday came together this Christmas Eve to lay wreaths at the different memorials to honor those who served.

“We have veterans who are alive right now who are able to spend time with their loved ones during this time of year. But also we’ve lost a lot of our veteran family, who are not going to be able to spend time with their families,” said Post Commander of AmVets Post 1111 Victor Kosinski.

The donation of 20 wreaths came from the Wayne County Veterans and Patriots Coalition.

“By placing this wreath, perhaps we can show our community that we are here to help the community to be more of a part of this community. To let them know that we are here we exist. And we continue to serve, even after we got out of the military,” said Chairman of Salute, Tribute to America’s Veterans Eric Cantu.

The commanders of all the different military organizations in Lenoir County were at the event., including AmVets, the American Legion, the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to be able to, to remember them, to keep them in our thoughts and our prayers and in the hopes that we’ll always be able to remember those that served our country,” said Kosinski.

They dropped the wreaths off at the Lenoir County Courthouse, the Wall of Honor, the 9-11 Memorial and the Lenoir County KIA Memorial.

“We have a lot of our people today that are not able to be home with their families. We have a lot of people today who gave their lives and sacrificed,” said Cantu. “They will never be here to say that Christmas tree or a grandchild. We remember them.”