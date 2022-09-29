FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Army medical doctor stationed at Fort Bragg and his wife, an anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins University, have been indicted on federal charges for attempting to give sensitive information to the Russian government, court documents show.

The couple is accused of sharing the information with an undercover FBI agent that they thought was an employee of the Russian Embassy, according to the eight-count indictment unsealed Thursday in a federal court in Baltimore.

Prosecutors said the couple based in Rockville, Maryland — 39-year-old Maj. Jamie Lee Henry and his wife, Anna Gabrielian, 36 — ultimately aimed to help Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

Gabrielian and Henry are charged with conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information, according to the indictment.

Henry previously served as a staff internist at Fort Bragg. The court documents indicate medical information of U.S. military patients from the vast military installation was shared.

Within the indictment, the couple’s actions were characterized as a demonstration of their level of access to information about “U.S. personnel” and to show “the potential for the Russian government to gain insights into the medical conditions of individuals associated with the U.S. government and military, to exploit this information.”

According to the indictment, a meeting was held Aug. 17 between the couple and the undercover FBI agent in a Baltimore hotel room.

During this meeting, Gabrielian told the agent “she was motivated by patriotism toward Russia” to provide any assistance she could “even if it meant being fried or going to jail,” according to the unsealed documents.

Henry also is accused of saying the following to the undercover agent.

“My point of view is until the United States actually declares war against Russia, I’m able to help as much as I want. At that point. I’ll have some ethical issues I have to work through,” according to the indictment.

At that meeting, Henry handed over information related to a current employee of the Defense Department, a retired Army veteran, the spouse of an Army veteran and others, according to the indictment.

The document indicated one piece of information highlighted a medical issue “that Russia could exploit,” related to a current employee of the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Fort Bragg, where Henry held secret-level security clearance, is the largest military post in the country and is home to the Army’s Special Operation Command and the Womack Army Medical Center.

A spokesperson at Womack told CBS 17 on Thursday that Henry ended his tenure there on July 30 of this year.

In response to the claims made in the indictment, the U.S. Attorney General’s office for the District of Maryland released further information on the case.

If convicted, the court said the couple would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy charge and maximum of an additional 10 years per count of disclosing individually identifiable health information.