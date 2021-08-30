Makeshift memorial for 13 service members killed in Afghanistan continues to grow

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A memorial that lines the road leading to Camp Lejeune to honor the 13 service members killed in last week’s blast in Afghanistan continues to grow.

Over the weekend, 13 boots were placed in the grass on Hwy. 24 (Freedom Way) in Midway Park. Each pair of boots has a photograph and name of those in Kabul who gave the ultimate sacrifice. One of those was for Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune.

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Combat boots lining the highway to Camp Lejeune (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Sgt. Nicole L Gee (Photo courtesy of Richard Herrara via FOX40.com)

Marine Corps Cpl. Nicole Gee, second from left, a maintenance technician with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaits the launch of an MV-22B Osprey during an exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima on April 5, 2021. (Mark Morrow/U.S. Marines)

This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, that Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, Calif., was killed in Thursday’s bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

People visiting the memorial have been placing flowers, American flags, bullets, alcohol, and banners. Gee’s boots even had Starbucks Frappuccino’s and Barefoot Pink Moscato wine surrounding them.

Bill Harris, a retired staff sergeant, was one of the many Jacksonville residents on Monday who came to pay their respects to the fallen service members in Kabul.

“And unfortunately, we have situations like we have today, where, you have a memorial for people that aren’t coming home,” Harris said.

Harris says the community is great with recognizing troops when they deploy or when they come home, but unfortunately this particular recognition is for those who aren’t coming home. He also said he often goes to the Beirut Memorial service that’s held each year because he had a lot of friends who didn’t make it through that.