CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sgt. Patricio Ricalde Jr. was honored by Marine Corps and American Red Cross representatives on Dec. 7. He was presented with a Certification of Extraordinary Personal Action for his quick response to a situation in July.

Ricalde was on a personal watercraft at Lake Lanier with Staff Sgt. Justin Le of Georgia when they heard screams from the shoreline. They then noticed two individuals in the water, one male and one female. The male appeared to be in distress. Upon approaching him, the two Marines noticed that he was struggling with exhaustion and barely conscious.

They pulled him out of the water and returned him to shore while the female was rescued by a person in a kayak.

The pair had been riding a personal watercraft when they lost control and were thrown into the lake. Lake Lanier is known for its severe water conditions and has been the site of several drownings this year.

“The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is the Red Cross’ second oldest award given to individuals, like Sgt. Ricalde who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life,” said James D. Jarvis, executive director of the Cape Fear Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. “His quick actions and sound decision-making helped prevent an unfortunate accident from becoming a tragedy and he is to be commended for his willingness to help others in distress.”