Marine recognized for saving mother and child from smoking vehicle

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, N.C. (WNCT) – The Marine Corps is rewarding one of its own for going above and beyond away from her base.

Lance Cpl. Alyssa David received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal Friday afternoon at Marine Corps Air Station New River. The award is given to service members for heroic actions. The commanding officer, Lt. Col. Lee Hemming, said it’s not common for Marines to receive this award.

This huge deal began on the night of September 25. David pulled over on Kinston Highway, when her friend spotted a truck in a ditch. David jumped into action.

“I didn’t have any second thoughts or second guessing about it. It was just like I have to go,” said David.

The Marine found a woman unconscious behind the wheel.

“She had blood coming from her head, glass around her body, her legs … I couldn’t really see the visibility of them because the front of the car was completely smashed in,” said David.

David asked bystanders to call 911 and check on a nearby tractor-trailer that was also involved in the accident. Then, she spotted a little girl in the back seat who was nothing but quiet.

David and another person pulled the girl out of the smoking vehicle, checked her for injuries and staying with the mother and child until first responders arrived.

David said she wasn’t thinking about medals that night, she was trying to help someone in need. She hopes her actions inspire others.

“You see these people pull out their phone and video it, where she’s actually doing it,” said Hemming.

David said, “I hope that this being recognized gives other people the strength and the courage to want to do the same thing if they ever witness something like that.”

A few weeks after the accident, David bumped into someone who was at the accident scene that September night. The witness told David the mother is doing fine and will need some therapy.