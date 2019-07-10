MCAS Cherry Point recycles 239 tons of Hurricane Florence waste

MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT)

The Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point said, as of Wednesday, it has recycled more than 239 tons of Hurricane Florence-related solid waste materials, keeping it out of landfills.

The FRCE’s recycling program, which tracks all solid waste disposal at MCAS Cherry Point, said it had a goal to recycle 58% of all solid waste generated on base annually by 2019, with a goal of 60% by 2020.

FRCE says it was in danger of not reaching the 2019 recycling target when it began receiving waste from Florence recovery and repairs. For example, repairs to FRCE’s Hangar 3 alone generated 60 tons of metal that were recycled instead of being sent to a landfill.

Stephen Azok, FRCE’s Environmental Management System program manager, said the FRCE recycling team, which only has three members – Richard Foley, Johnathan Lowe, and Matthew Streicher – manually sorted through hundreds of tons of mixed waste generated by Hurricane Florence debris and repairs, to find and sort any materials that could be recycled.

Azok said, “They could have easily taken that route and sent everything to the landfill, and it would have been acceptable. Nobody told them they had to do this, but they took it upon themselves to process the materials correctly, make sure they were accounted for, and divert them. They knew what they were doing. It shows just how much the team believes in the principles of our environmental management system.”