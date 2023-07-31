MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is announcing several training exercises which will take place in August.

Residents in the area are likely to hear or may even see some of the following training go on:

Boat operations from Aug. 1-9 could go as late as 10 p.m.

From Aug. 4-18, 24-hour operations are scheduled at MCOLF Oak Grove

24-hour operations are scheduled from Aug. 14-22 at MCOLF Atlantic

From Aug. 22-31, expect parachute operations at MCOLF Bogue until 8 p.m. daily

From Aug. 8-9, there will be boat operations near BT-9 and MCAS Cherry Point

Officials said they could hear the occasional explosion from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines conducting their routine training. You may also see the occasional parachute operation. Expect heightened aviation activity and military vehicle presence during this time, officials also said.