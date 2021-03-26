MCCS Marine & Family Programs plant pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – April is the start of Child Abuse and Prevention Awareness Month.

MCCS Lejeune-New River’s Prevention & Education team is placing hundreds of pinwheels in various locations across MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River. It is a tradition started in 2017 by Prevention & Education Clinical Supervisor Debora Burns.

Burns hopes the pinwheels will remind families aboard base about the resources available to help their families during challenging changes.

The pinwheel is a symbol of hope for the health and safety of every child. For the past four years, we have been planning pinwheels all over Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River to bring awareness to the child abuse prevention cause. Debora Burns, Prevention & Education Clinical Supervisor

Additional plantings will be done throughout both installations. In total, 35 pinwheel gardens will be “planted.”