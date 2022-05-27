GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Memorial Day is a day observed for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. It’s also a time to recognize and thank those veterans still with us for their service.

With the Memorial Day weekend, there are many restaurants and other similar places offering discounts to active duty members and veterans to show their appreciation. These lists are provided by Offers.com and MilitaryWallet.com.

Of note, each business below has the opportunity not to offer these deals but almost all will. Check out the list below:

Applebee’s

Dinner and a FREE movie? Applebee’s is giving guests who dine in, carryout, or place a delivery order through the website or app with an order of $25 or more one FREE Fandango movie ticket to see a screening of Top Gun: Maverick. Anyone who spends over $50 will receive two tickets! This deal is valid now until June 12.

Bojangles

Giving back to the military family is a priority to the folks at Bojangles. In honor of Military Appreciation Month (May), they have partnered with Folds of Honor to raise $400,000. Now through May 29, order an exclusive, camo-themed Big Bo Box, featuring your favorite Bojangles family meal (serving eight) and Bojangles will donate $1 to Folds of Honor.

The Fresh Market

A Memorial Day Picnic Meal from The Fresh Market comes with everything you need for a quaint picnic, including your choice of caprese or meat and cheese pinwheels, charcuterie tray, crackers, fruit tub and dessert sampler box for only $49.99.

Outback Steakhouse

Cool down this Memorial Day by heading to Sonic to get Half Price drinks and slushes. To use the deal orders must be placed online or in the Sonic App. The restaurant offers the deals daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Lobster

When visiting Red Lobster, show your military ID and get 10% off your meal on Memorial Day (and every Monday, in fact).

Sonic

Cooldown this Memorial Day by heading to Sonic to get Half Price drinks and slushes. To use the deal orders must be placed online or in the Sonic App. The restaurant offers the deals daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wendy’s

Through June 5, you can get a FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy’s when you order using the mobile app. Plus, score FREE delivery with any in-app delivery order.

Wingstop

This Memorial Day, you can enjoy Wingstop’s Monday special of 70-cent boneless wings.