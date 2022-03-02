JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for the Fall 2022 Hope for the Warrior’s Military Spouse and Caregiver scholarships.

The scholarships vary from $1,500 to $2,500. The money can be applied toward higher education at any university, college or trade school in the United States.

The program started in 2006 and has given out 183 military spouse and caregiver scholarships totaling over $400,000.

“We have five different scholarship categories, and they support spouses who are going to school anywhere from certificate degrees all the way up to PhD. And then we have two specific scholarships that are really unique,” says Kristy Warren, transition case manager.

To find out more information about the scholarships and how to apply, head to hopeforthewarriors.org and connect to services.