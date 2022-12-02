JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 800 military spouses and children received free Christmas care packages on Friday.

Some of the goodies provided by Support Military Families were books and toys. Those involved say it’s another way to show support for our military families.

“We never had this opportunity when I was in the service out there, we just want to let them know that we care. And let them know that there are people here that want to take care of them if possible,” said Manuel Comas, who works for the organization.

Support Military Families carries out this event twice a year. The next will be around Mother’s Day.