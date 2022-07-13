SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A military training event is taking place in the town of Swansboro this week.

Troops from 2nd “Anglico” and partner nations will conduct communication exercises in and around the town to simulate training in an “urban environment.” Service members will conduct hand-held radio communication with rotary or jet aircrafts passing overhead.

”There’s things that we just can’t replicate. On base, we have certain training environments on base urban complexes that just don’t reach the scale, the scope, or the complexity of a natural town where we don’t control the people who move around, we don’t control the vehicles who move around,” said Capt. Joseph Peraino, Operations Brigade Assistant Platoon Commander at 2nd Anglico.

Training will conclude on Thursday. The town and military officials say the impact on residents during this event will be minimal.