Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony on Thursday will be closed to public

Military

by: , Jacksonville NC Government

Montford Point Marine Observance (City of Jacksonville Government Facebook photo)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Facebook post to Jacksonville’s government page earlier this week indicated that Thursday’s Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony will be closed to the public.

The ceremony is still on and will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. You will be able to watch it on the Jacksonville Government Facebook page, on the Jacksonville YouTube page and on local cable access TV in the city.

In a post to Facebook, it indicates the event will only include guests of honor, speakers, medal recipient family members and participants. A highlight of the ceremony includes three Montford Point Mariners who will receive the Congressional Gold Medal for their service.

The Montford Point Marine Association is searching for other Montford Point Mariners. Learn more about the efforts at VisitJacksonvilleNC.com/MontfordPointMarines.

