Montford Point Marines Museum ribbon-cutting ceremony thanks everyone involved in remodeling

CAMP JOHNSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Montford Point Marines Museum on Camp Johnson in Jacksonville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to thank everyone involved in its remodeling.

This upgrade was eight months in the making. Now, it will help store the pieces of Marine Corps history even better than before.

“The meaning behind this runs deeper than just the facility. It ties to families, Montford Point Marine families. Montford Point Marine Originals, they call them, those that were originally here,” Commanding General of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Andrew Niebel said.

The building sustained damage during Hurricane Florence over three years ago. Many worked on the project to rebuild it, and Friday’s event was to celebrate all the work it took to get to this point. Several special guests were in attendance at this event, including an original Montford Point Marine Veteran.

“Hurricane Florence almost destroyed the museum that was here. Cause there were a lot of artifacts and everything that was in here. I enjoyed coming to visit the museum and they said, ‘Museum is closed, they don’t know when it’s going to reopen’,” said GySgt F. M. Hooper Jr., USMC Retired.

Niebel told 9OYS how important this moment was for preserving Marine Corps history.

“It’s a well-built building, you can see the seamless metal roof on top here, it should withstand another storm. And maybe that in itself is a little symbolic, also of the memory that will preserve here for Montford Point Marines,” said Niebel.

Some of the upgrades to the museum include a new open floor plan, a movie theater and a library. It plans to fully reopen in the spring.